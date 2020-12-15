Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform New Tracks Live For The First Time

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have returned to Saturday Night Live to perform tracks from their new album Letter To You.

The band played new tracks Ghosts and I'll See You in My Dreams for the first time on national television in the festively set performance.

The band was light on, missing members Garry Tallent and Soozie Tyrell due to covid-19 precautions.



Watch the performance online here or watch live in Australia December 19th.

Bruce Springsteen joined Triple M to play the new album and talk about the new tracks. Listen:

Letter To You is available now, more info here





