Bruce Springsteen Dedicates New Single To Michael Gudinski With Touching Lyric Video

This week the music community was absolutely rattled following the new Australian music icon Michael Gudinski suddenly passed away, aged 68.

American music superstar and mate of Michael, Bruce Springsteen has shared a beautiful tribute just hours after the news broke, describing Michael as "first, last and always a music man".

Today, Bruce Springsteen has released a musical dedication to the late Michael Gudinski, with the release of the lyric video for 'I'll See You In My Dreams'.

Michael and Bruce worked together for 50 years, but more importantly were great mates.



I'll See You In My Dreams is from Bruce Springsteen's latest album Letter To You, an album tribute to friendships.

