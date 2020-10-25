Bruce Springsteen Gives Us An Inside Look At His New Album

Joining Triple M to play his brand new album, Letter To You, rock icon, Bruce Springsteen shared an inside look at the process of the new release.

Going back to his rock roots, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band recorded Letter To You in just 4 days, with the songs fleshed out in the studio and using a guitar he used was gifted from a fan.

Listen to Bruce talk about the process:



