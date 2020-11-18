Bruce Springsteen Has Lended His Vocals On A Brand New Track

The Boss has lended his vocals to fellow New Jersey musician Bleachers for their brand new single 'chinatown'.

Bleachers is the project of famed, Grammy award winning producer Jack Antonoff who put his musical project on hold while he's been busy producing for some of the world's biggest stars.

The new single 'chinatown' tells of falling in love and is perfectly suited song writing and sound wise for Bruce Springsteen to share the vocal duties.

Listen: https://lnk.to/B-chinatown

It's been a big month for Bruce Springsteen, who's new album Letter To You went to number one on the Aussie charts.





Get your copy: brucespringsteen.net

Catch Bruce Springsteen talk about Letter To You:



