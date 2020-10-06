Bruce Springsteen Is Releasing A New Documentary

The man who is single handedly saving our boredom this year, Bruce Springsteen has just announced another big release for 2020.

From releasing his Western Stars film on Netflix, to hosting his very own radio show here on Triple M and then announcing the release of a brand new rock album, The Boss has now announced the release of a new documentary, and it's out this month.

Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You is the new doco available on Apple+ TV this October 23 to coincide with the release of his new album with the E-Street band by the same title. The intimate documentary gives fans a fly on the wall experience of making the latest album.

Watch the trailer:

