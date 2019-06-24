Bruce Springsteen's New Album Goes #1 World Wide

They don't call him The Boss for nothing.

Bruce Springsteen's brand new album, Western Stars has debuted at #1 across the globe, placing him with David Bowie and the Rolling Stones as the top selling acts.

Western Stars is Bruce Springsteen's 19th studio album and his third studio album to debut at #1 in Australia.

Produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello, the album draws inspiration in part from the Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. WESTERN STARS features music from more than 20 players including Patti Scialfa, Jon Brion, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell.

