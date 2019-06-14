Bruce Springsteen “Western Stars” is OUT NOW!

first new record in five years

Shania Twang

Bruce Springsteen’s 19th studio album WESTERN STARS is out now Columbia Records through Sony Music Entertainment Australia. The 13-track release marks Springsteen’s first new studio record in five years, and The Boss has gone country.

Produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello, the album draws inspiration in part from the Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. WESTERN STARS features music from more than 20 players including Patti Scialfa, Jon Brion, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell.

To celebrate the release, Springsteen has also shared a music video for the album’s title track, directed by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Thom Zimny. The video features Springsteen in scenes inspired by the song’s lyrics, performance footage and vignettes shot in Joshua Tree, California.

 

WESTERN STARS TRACK LISTING:

  1. Hitch Hikin’
    2. The Wayfarer
    3. Tucson Train
    4. Western Stars
    5. Sleepy Joe’s Café
    6. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)
    7. Chasin’ Wild Horses
    8. Sundown
    9. Somewhere North of Nashville
    10. Stones
    11. There Goes My Miracle
    12. Hello Sunshine
    13. Moonlight Motel
     
    All songs written by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars is out now - Get it from your favourite record store and get your copy here.

