Bruce Springsteen “Western Stars” is OUT NOW And Has Already Hit The Number One Spot

Bruce Springsteen’s 19th studio album WESTERN STARS is out now Columbia Records through Sony Music Entertainment Australia. The 13-track release marks Springsteen’s first new studio record in five years, and The Boss has gone country.

Produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello, the album draws inspiration in part from the Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. WESTERN STARS features music from more than 20 players including Patti Scialfa, Jon Brion, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell.

The album debuted at #1 on the ARIA albums charts and also debuted at #1 on the UK album chart, giving him 11 #1s there and placing him alongside David Bowie and the Rolling Stones as one of the Top 5 acts with the most #1 UK albums. The album is already #1 in most European countries — including Belgium, Germany, Holland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, and the Netherlands — and is trending #1 in many other countries, such as the US, Austria, Denmark, Finland, India, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

WESTERN STARS TRACK LISTING:

Hitch Hikin’

2. The Wayfarer

3. Tucson Train

4. Western Stars

5. Sleepy Joe’s Café

6. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

7. Chasin’ Wild Horses

8. Sundown

9. Somewhere North of Nashville

10. Stones

11. There Goes My Miracle

12. Hello Sunshine

13. Moonlight Motel



All songs written by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars is out now - Get it from your favourite record store and get your copy here.