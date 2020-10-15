Bruce Springsteen Will Relocate To Australia If Trump Wins The Election

In a private conference this week, Bruce Springsteen said he's keen to move down under.

The Boss said he's relocate to Australia if Trump is elected as President of the USA in the 2020 election, saying; "If Trump is re-elected... I'll see you on the next plane."

According to Bruce loves everything about Australia, the people, geography, good times and we reckon he's grow fond of the footy, backyard BBQ's and Tim-Tams.

Although Bruce is confident Trump won't win in next month's election, we'd welcome here with open arms.



Watch out for new songs from Bruce, Relocated To The AUS, Born To Run (away to Australia), Streets of Melbourne and more.

Bruce Springsteen's new album Letter To You is out October 23.

More info on Letter To You here

