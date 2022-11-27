Brussels Mayor Condemns Riots In City Following Belgium World Cup Defeat

The mayor of Brussels has “condemned” the riots which broke out in the city after Belgium’s shock 0-2 defeat by Morocco at the Fifa World Cup.

Mayor Philippe Close said in a Tweet he had advised the police to “use all their means” to intervene on the action.

A car was overturned, and torched, electric scooters set on fire and cars pelted with bricks was just some of the destruction caused.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon,” Mr Phillippe said.

“The police have already intervened firmly. I therefore advise supporters not to come to the city centre.

“The police use all their means to maintain public order.”

While many fans with Moroccan immigrant connections in Belgium celebrated their nation’s win joyfully, but safely, some took celebrations too far.

About 100 officers attended to the riots, with it currently unclear how many arrests were made.

