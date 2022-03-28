BREAKING: Bryan Adams CONFIRMS Australian Tour "Lock It In"

"Lock it in!" Bryan Adams said when questioned about Australian tour dates

With the release of Bryan Adams' brand new album 'So Happy It Hurts', we were joined by the man himself on Triple M. Celebrating his 17th record, we talk tour dates, and Bryan tells us when he's going to be in Australian next!

Don't have a lot of time? Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen to the full chat below:

