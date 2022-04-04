Bryan Adams Talks Touring, New Music, And His 94 Year Old Mother

"Lock it in!" Bryan Adams said when questioned about Australian tour dates

Bonafide rockstar Bryan Adams joined Gleeso on Triple M Nights to chat about his brand new album ‘So Happy It Hurts’. Highlighting the brilliant music video for lead single ‘So Happy It Hurts’, with the star of the show being Bryan’s 94 year old mother, Elizabeth Jane Adams.

We talk about downtime over the last two years of the pandemic, with Bryan revealing he recorded THREE ALBUMS! Shedding some light on his songwriting process and how he cut 30 songs, to 12 for ‘So Happy It Hurts’.

Bryan also reveals some of his biggest highlights over his 47 years touring.

Bryan dropped hints when he's going to be in Australia next:

Have a listen to the full chat with Bryan Adams & Gleeso below:

