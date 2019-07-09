Bryce Gibbs & Tom Lynch Ruled Out Of Gold Coast Clash

Adelaide forward Tom Lynch has been ruled for a fourth consecutive AFL match because of a lingering calf complaint.

Lynch has missed the past three games and Crows coach Don Pyke says the attacker won't play against Gold Coast on Saturday.

"He had the calf strain that settled really quickly but then as they started reloading that up, the tendon has caused more issues," Pyke told reporters on Tuesday.

Midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen, who missed last weekend's heavy loss to Port Adelaide because a shin injury, also won't return against the Suns.

Pyke said he would be calculated in response to the Power failure.

"We are careful we don't jump at shadows," he said.

"We have had a bad half of footy and it's easy to go 'let's start removing everyone from the line-up'.

"There's always a challenge: do you start axing people around the place versus having a bit of composure around selection?

"We will be measured in terms of how we look at selection and select the best team to beat Gold Coast."

Pyke also said veterans Bryce Gibbs and Sam Jacobs would remain in state league ranks this weekend.

"Bryce is continuing to work away in the SANFL and I think he will probably stay there again this week," he said.

"He has been in and out (of the AFL team) a bit so we're mindful that he gets a block of solid footy under his belt before we drop him back in (AFL).

"(Jacobs) is going along well in the SANFL but Reilly (O'Brien) has had some strong footy for us and he will get another chance this week."

The Crows will take an extended squad to the Gold Coast from Wednesday.

