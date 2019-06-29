BT Blows Up After Damo’s Explosive Revelation About His VFA Coaching Career

Brian Taylor has disputed Damian Barrett's explosive revelation about his VFA coaching career on The Saturday Rub.

Damo interviewed BT's runner from his Prahran coaching days, John Clarkson, who told the story of them bugging an anonymous team's rooms for "a bit of intel".

LISTEN TO THE EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW:

BT went on to threaten legal action over the claims.

"I have dealt with your legal threats with this seriously over the years," Damo said.

"I am now going to ignore them."

