BT Checks In From Perth Quarantine With Jim!
On The Saturday Rub
From quarantine in Perth, Brian Taylor joined the Saturday Rub to share what being stuck with JB is really like.
Discussing all things cooking, fitness and more - BT provided an exclusive insight!
"He said, 'would you mind coming out on the pads and I'll float like a butterfly and sting like a bee', and it was like a little ant!" said Brian.
"The laundry. Everyday the laundry is full, this guy is absolutely as clean as you can get."