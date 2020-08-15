BT Cops It For His Double Page Spread In The Herald Sun

The Saturday Rub were quick to put Brian Taylor back into his place after he got a full double-page spread in the Herald Sun!

BT sat down with Hamish McLachlan to go through his journey from Western Australia to the VFL and then his transition into the media.

The boys went through the article with a fine tooth comb and roasted him about some of his responses.

Billy, JB, Duck & Damo whacked him for nearly 10 minutes!

