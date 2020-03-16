BT Confirms He Will Miss The Start Of The Footy Season

Triple M Footy's very own Brian Taylor phoned into the Hot Breakfast this morning and revealed that he will miss the start of the AFL season.

With the new Coronavirus quarantining policies, BT says that he won't be able to call footy in the early rounds of the AFL season if it goes ahead.

BT is currently in Los Angeles & will not be back on the airwaves until at least Round 3 due to a government forced quarantine.

LISTEN TO BT FROM THE STATES:

Taylor is shooting a show for Channel 7 with some of international sports biggest names.