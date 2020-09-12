BT & Duck Clash Over Players Being Allowed To Stay In Queensland Post Season

Things got a bit heated on the Saturday Rub between Brian Taylor & Wayne Carey this afternoon.

BT & Duck debated whether players should be allowed to stay in Queensland post season.

LISTEN HERE:

BT believes that all players should be sent back home so there is no risk of the finals series being derailed.

Duck took him on and said they deserve to enjoy the eased restrictions and live freely up north like the rest of Queensland residents as a reward for getting the season up and going.

Damian Barrett said that on the back of the Richmond incident that another major indiscretion could shut down the competition. The Queensland government have the power to remove all players out of the state and therefore shut down the season.

Catch the best bits from the Saturday Rub & Triple M Footy here!