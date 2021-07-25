BT On Jared Polec's Poor Attitude Playing As The Sub

Triple M Footy's Brian Taylor spoke about Jared Polec's poor attitude in his return game as the substitute for North Melbourne yesterday.

Polec was recruited by North on a long term deal last year, but has found himself out of the senior side since Round 3.

BT watched Polec closely yesterday and said he looked like he didn't want to be there.

"I had the goggles on him for a good portion while he was being activated," Taylor said.

"He did not want to play."

"If I was the coach I would have been absolutely furious with him."

