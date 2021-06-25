BT’s Call Of The Tom Stewart v Charlie Cameron Stoush

Last night’s game between Brisbane and Geelong was fiery, with a few spot fires breaking out and a lot of free kicks paid.

Probably the biggest fiery moment was a stoush between Charlie Cameron and Tom Stewart in the second quarter that led to a 50 meter penalty to Cameron.

These are the moments that get Brian Taylor’s blood pumping in the commentary box, and he was in fine form last night on our call.

LISTEN HERE:

Vintage Bristle!

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Watch the incident here:

Download the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!