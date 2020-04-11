BT’s List Of The 11 Biggest Triple M Footy Stuff Ups

From the Saturday Rub

Article heading image for BT’s List Of The 11 Biggest Triple M Footy Stuff Ups

Image: Getty

BT decided to jump into the new trend of people doings lists, so he put together one close to our hearts — the 11 biggest stuff ups in Triple M Footy history.

LISTEN HERE:

BT’s 11 Stuff Ups:

11. Luke Darcy announcing Adam Simpson’s vasectomy
10. When BT auctioned off a spot in the Triple M box
9. When Peter Costello overstayed his welcome
8. Nathan Brown’s awkward question to Andrew Pridham
7. Bill rocking up hungover when the boss was in
6. Dermott Brereton saying Leon Davis was the worst player in the comp
5. Damo rolling in with died hair
4. JB getting told off by Ivan Soldo for mispronouncing his name
3. Ash Chua calling Scott Pendlebury “Scont”
2. Sam Newman swearing at a caller
1. The fried rice incident

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to keep you entertained in those long days and nights in isolation.

Rudi Edsall

6 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Triple M Footy
The Rub
The Saturday Rub
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
The Rub
The Saturday Rub
Triple M Footy
The Rub
The Saturday Rub
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs