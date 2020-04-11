BT’s List Of The 11 Biggest Triple M Footy Stuff Ups

BT decided to jump into the new trend of people doings lists, so he put together one close to our hearts — the 11 biggest stuff ups in Triple M Footy history.

LISTEN HERE:

BT’s 11 Stuff Ups:

11. Luke Darcy announcing Adam Simpson’s vasectomy

10. When BT auctioned off a spot in the Triple M box

9. When Peter Costello overstayed his welcome

8. Nathan Brown’s awkward question to Andrew Pridham

7. Bill rocking up hungover when the boss was in

6. Dermott Brereton saying Leon Davis was the worst player in the comp

5. Damo rolling in with died hair

4. JB getting told off by Ivan Soldo for mispronouncing his name

3. Ash Chua calling Scott Pendlebury “Scont”

2. Sam Newman swearing at a caller

1. The fried rice incident

