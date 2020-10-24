BT Straight Up Walked Out Of The Saturday Rub Ahead Of Bill’s Quiz Today!

Down a soldier!

Article heading image for BT Straight Up Walked Out Of The Saturday Rub Ahead Of Bill’s Quiz Today!

Image: Triple M

Brian Taylor straight up walked out of the Saturday Rub today ahead of Bill’s quiz!

LISTEN HERE:

The boys reckon BT had enough of Bill giving him stick about not playing in a grand final so he bailed!

Check out the full Saturday Rub podcast now to hear Bill’s work getting stuck into Brian!

Rudi Edsall

24 October 2020

