Buckingham Palace Announces New Title For Queen Consort

The wife of King Charles will officially be known as Queen Camilla following the King’s coronation.

According to Buckingham Palace’s official invitation, the Queen consort will now adopt the official title of Queen Camilla.

The palace has failed to reveal any details surrounding the Queen consort’s title change following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September of last year.

Following her marriage to the Prince of Wales in 2005, a statement from Clarence House named Camilla as princess consort.

In February of 2022, Queen Elizabeth II moved to have Camilla’s title officially changed to Queen consort.

Despite Queen Elizabeth’s declaration last year, the official invitation which has been sent to more than 2,000 people announces the former princess consort as Queen Camilla.

The event is set to take place at the Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The invitation reads “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla”.

A number of esteemed guests are set to attend the coronation including first lady of the US Jill Biden.

