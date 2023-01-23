Buckingham Palace Reveals Details Of King's Coronation

King Charles III will have his official coronation on 6th May, as the Royal Family reveals details of the special ceremony.

The event won't be as extravagant as that of 70 years ago for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, due to the rising cost-of-living crisis across Britain.

However, it will be an all-out three-day celebration to crown the new King.

It's unknown whether both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be in attendance, amid growing tensions between the brothers.

The public are invited to join in, starting Saturday May 6 with a "Coronation Big Lunch" and "Coronation Concert" the next day.

Britons will receive an extra holiday on Monday for "The Big Help Out", allowing people to help in their communities.

"Everyone is invited to join in, on any day," Michelle Donelan, UK Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said in a statement.

"Whether that is by hosting a special street party, watching the Coronation ceremony or spectacular concert on TV, or stepping forward during The Big Help Out to help causes that matter to them."

The coronation itself will be "a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry," conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the palace said.

