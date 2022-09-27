"Building Relationships Now Makes It Easier"

Penrith Panthers centre Stephen Crichton is grateful for the culture of success the reigning premiers have built throughout the entirety of the organisation.

After becoming the first team since 1982 to win premierships in SG Ball, Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup all in the same year, the senior side are aiming to go back-to-back and do a clean-sweep of all the grades.



The club is famed for the amount of talent that gets filtered through the system.

Regardless of players who will be squeezed out due to salary-cap constraints, the club is in a great position to continue its success.

And Crichton reflects with former Panther Mark Geyer.

"It all comes down to pre-season.

"A lot of these young boys came up and trained with us.

"Seeing them succeed when they go back down, those guys are the future."

