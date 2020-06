If you've ever heard of North American popular beer brand, Pabst Blue Ribbon and had visions of a day when we could get our hands on one of their 99-can beer pack, then you're in luck!

The sought-after pack in ridiculous length has hit Aussie shores and it can be yours for a decent $250 - just don't put a hole in the wall on the way in.

The pack is available from today (June 22) and you can expect the case to be two metres and 37kg, so I hope you've been doing arms and core lately. National Field Sales Manager of Tribe Breweries is looking forward to see how us Aussies respond to it, saying, "As we start to resume our normal habits, spending time with friends and celebrating occasions together, our team is looking forward to seeing the weird and wacky ways people will undoubtedly respond to this launch." To find out the stockists so far, head to Tribe Breweries or you can grab yours online from Craft Cartel