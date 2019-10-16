Western Bulldogs Add To Forward Stocks By Securing Josh Bruce

The Western Bulldogs have added to their key forward stocks by recruiting Josh Bruce to the kennel.

The Dogs & Saints struggled to agree on Bruce's trade value over the past week, but the Saints eventually accepted picks 32 and 51 in return.

The 27-year-old has been given a four year deal at the Dogs.

Bruce played all 22 games for the Saints last year after missing the majority of the 2018 season due to injury.

He played 99 games & kicked 168 goals for St Kilda after arriving from the Giants in 2014.

The Dogs are still trying to work out a deal for Adelaide key defender Alex Keath.

