Bulldogs Big Bid To Buy Turbo Brothers

The Bulldogs cheque book is open, and their target? The Trbojevic brothers.

According to Fox Sports, a four year package deal worth $10 million is the offer on the table, with Tom being offered $1.4 million per season & Jake $1.1 million.

It is also being suggested that the Dogs are on the hunt for young Broncos gun David Fifita as well, on a mere $1 million per season deal, but will have to beat out many other clubs also offering a contract to the future superstar.

It's a big move, imagine if it pays off...

Watch this space.

