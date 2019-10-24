Bulldogs Big Bid To Buy Turbo Brothers

TRIPLE M NRL

Article heading image for Bulldogs Big Bid To Buy Turbo Brothers

GETTY

The Bulldogs cheque book is open, and their target? The Trbojevic brothers. 

According to Fox Sports, a four year package deal worth $10 million is the offer on the table, with Tom being offered $1.4 million per season & Jake $1.1 million. 

It is also being suggested that the Dogs are on the hunt for young Broncos gun David Fifita as well, on a mere $1 million per season deal, but will have to beat out many other clubs also offering a contract to the future superstar. 

It's a big move, imagine if it pays off...

Watch this space. 

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.

Triple M

3 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M

triple m nrl
Trbojevic
Listen Live!
triple m nrl
Trbojevic
triple m nrl
Trbojevic
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs