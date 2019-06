Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill has categorically denied the club are trying to sign former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan as head coach.

A report in Sunday in the Daily Telegraph has linked the Bulldogs with the 2016 Premiership winning coach to takeover from Dean Pay once his contract ends in 2020.

Hill joined Triple M and was quizzed by Paul Kent about the rumoured move.

