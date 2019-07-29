Bulldogs Confirm Dale Morris Has Ruptured His ACL

The Western Bulldogs have confirmed the worst regarding Dale Morris injured knee.

The veteran defender has re-injured his left ACL and will undergo a full reconstruction.

Morris made his AFL return on Sunday against the Dockers, but it was short lived, going down awkwardly on his knee in the third quarter.

Western Bulldogs medical services manager Chris Bell confirmed that Morris will go under the knife today.

“Dale will undergo a conventional ACL reconstruction today," he said.

“Although he passed every test, ticked every box in rehab and returned to play a month of VFL football, unfortunately Dale’s knee was unable to withstand the high demands of AFL football.”