Bulldogs Duo Should Not Be Sacked: Wendell Sailor, Jude Bolton

Wendell Sailor and Jude Bolton have dropped a bombshell this morning on Triple M's Dead Set Legends, saying Bulldogs duo Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera should not be sacked for this week's Port Macquarie schoolgirl scandal.

After a week of media turmoil surrounding the Bulldogs duo, along with calls from Rugby League commentators that the Bulldogs pair must be sacked, Sailor and Bolton say the lines are blurred and the players ought to be given a second chance.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader discussion on this week's 'Burley Curley' with Wendell Sailor, talking David Fifita as a million dollar player and the effectiveness of the Captain's Challenge.

LISTEN HERE: