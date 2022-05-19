Scott "Bulldozer" Morrison Shares What He Was Thinking During That Viral Soccer Tackle

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed exactly what happened when he "bulldozed" an under-9s soccer player while campaigning in Tasmania.

Speaking to Triple Hobart's Woody and Tubes on Thursday, the Prime Minister shared he'd spoken to Luca and his mum after the incident.

“I can tell you he came off better than I did!’ he said.

“I sort of lost my footing, and tripped into him, so I was trying to make sure I fell on my back and held little Luca up."

Footage of Wednesday's collision, which is going viral online, showed the Prime Minister running into Under-8s player Luca Fauvette, bringing them both to the ground.

“He’s a great little sport, we had a good chat last night, he told me about the hat trick of goals he’s scored every single game he’s played and the score lines… they sound like a cracking little team,” Morrison added.

Morrison was in Devonport promising $3.5 million to the club for a new grandstand, upgrades to the pitch and lighting.

After the accidental tackle, the PM told club members that he looked forward to “coming back on another occasion. I think that when that grandstand comes down, I hear it might need a bit of a bulldozer to knock it down, so I might be able to help with that.”

The PM gave a shout out to the young football gun on his social pages overnight.

Luca's club, the Devonport Strikers, after the run-in posted to their Facebook page that they "think Luca showed plenty of determination and effort to stop the PM scoring at all costs".

