Bullies At Their Worst On Snapchat, New Data Reveals

Snapchat has been revealed as one of the leading platforms prominent of child cyberbullying in Australia.

A new study by McAfee has revealed more than one in three Australian children have suffered some sort of abuse through Snapchat.

The study, which included responses from people in 10 countries, also found almost two in three Aussie children had been targeted by online bullies.

Name calling, exclusion and false rumours were the most common forms of bullying.

The study which surveyed 11,687 parents and children in July 2022, found 64 per cent of Australian children had been bullied online, with the highest rates on Facebook, 37 per cent, Snapchat, 34 per cent, and Instagram, 30 per cent.

McAfee Cyber Safety Ambassador Alex Merton-McCann told the Herald Sun it was alarming that bullying on Snapchat was 10 per cent higher in Australia than worldwide.

“(Snapchat) it’s a bully’s dream, let’s be honest."

“You send a mean message, and it evaporates in 15 seconds before you’ve got time to show your Mum or your teacher.

“Obviously you can message on other platforms but it’s not with (messages) vanishing in 15 seconds.”

France followed Australia for number of children who had been bullied on Snapchat, at 32 per cent.

Australian parents have called on social media platforms to assist in combatting cyberbullying.

Seventy-three per cent of Aussie parents have for more tools to block harmful messages and 67 per cent said they asked platforms to identify perpetrators.

Ms Merton-McCann said parents needed to continue to educate their children even before they joined social media.

“As soon as your kids have got a phone in hand or they can use a computer even if you don’t think they’re on social media, they probably are,” she said.

“You’ve also got to talk to your kids about what happens they receive a nasty message: they need to block the perpetrator but also take a screenshot.

“You need to reassure your kids that if they have a problem with Snapchat or TikTok or whatever it is that they’re not going to be in trouble and you’re not going to take away their device.”

