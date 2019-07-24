Bunbury Boy Has Hearing Date Following Threats Of Deportation

Kayban Jamshaad has severe haemophilia which happened as a result of a brain injury, which happened when he was born at St John of God Bunbury Hospital.

Under Australia's immigration laws, this means that Kayban and his family could be deported as his illness could entail significant medical bills.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal has set a date for Kayban's case on August 29th. According to medical professionals, if Kayban is sent back to the Maldives, he may not receive the complex care required and could therefore result in death.

Kayban's mother is expecting the worst following previous cases resulting in an unsavoury outcome. Kayban's parents will be holding a march on August 10th at Anzac Park in Bunbury, to acknowledge all of the support they've received form the community.

If you'd like to do more, follow the link to sign the petition.