Local Footy Players Charged Over Fatal Bunbury Assault

Bunbury Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses after a weekend brawl on Bunbury's main street left one man dead.

Four men, including three players from the South West Football League, have been charged following the incident.

56 year old Danny Talbot was seriously injured during the alleged brawl on Victoria Street at around 2am on Saturday morning.

Around 8-10 people were reportedly involved in the brawl.

Mr Talbot was taken to Royal Perth Hospital but later died from head injuries.

Joshua Ainsley Kelly (26) and Jonathon Lee Humphries (18), both from Carey Park, Gregory Colin Humphries (20) from Australind, and Kirk Angus Boyce (27) from Armadale have each been charged with grievous bodily harm.

Gregory Humphries, Jonathon Humphries and Joshua Kelly are all players from the Eaton Boomers Football Club.

All four men are due to reappear in Bunbury Magistrates Court on June 6 2019.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au