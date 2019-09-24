Bunbury Detectives Are Seeking Information From The Community

Bunbury Detectives are looking for information from the community regarding an incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Unknown offenders are believed to have stolen a truck from a property on Hensen Street in Davenport. The vehicle was a Hino truck and was located on a commercial property. The truck was apparently used to enter the sporting complex doors.

Apparently the unknown offenders took out an ATM from a sporting complex on McComb Street. Detectives believe the offenders also used another stolen vehicle to leave the scene.

Detectives are seeking assistance from anyone with information regarding the incident. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online.

Missed the show? Listen to the catch up below.