Bunbury Landmarks To Light Up Yellow Every Week In Response To COVID-19 Crisis

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the City of Bunbury will light up yellow as a beacon of hope, positivity and connection for our community.

The Koombana Footbridge and Mangrove Cove Tower will shine yellow every night from Wednesday, 1 April to Thursday, 30 April as part of the initiative.

City of Bunbury Acting Manager People and Place Kerry Shaw said the City was encouraging everyone to show kindness, care and respect, particularly to those in our community who are working hard to maintain key functions such as medical facilities, education, aged care, retail and emergency response.

“As yellow represents hope, optimism and positivity, the campaign aims to send a positive message to our communities and act as a platform for connection,” Mrs Shaw said.

“Positive social connection is important to help reduce feelings of isolation. Everything we are currently being told around social distancing contrasts with what we usually hear about staying mentally healthy through social connection.”

The City also encourages local government and organisations with lighting capabilities to join the campaign by lighting up their facilities yellow during April.

For more information or to get involved, you can contact the City of Bunbury Community Partnerships team on 9792 7000.

