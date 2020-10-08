Bunbury Regional Art Gallery Shares Stories During Mental Health Week

Bunbury Regional Art Gallery will again acknowledge Mental Health Week through a special art exhibition.

In partnership with Pathways SouthWest and the Bunbury Mental Health Week Consortium, the Gallery will showcase a selection of artworks from the Mental Health Week WA 2020 South West Online Art Exhibition.

In its third consecutive year, the exhibition is an opportunity for all artists whether they are beginners or professionals to share their artworks and stories.

It centres on the notion of the power that art has in allowing artists to switch off, have fun, connect with others and share stories, during a week-long campaign aimed at increasing mental wellbeing across the State.

Gallery Director Dr Joanne Baitz said the exhibition was always a poignant one, helping share important and interesting local stories.

“Art is a powerful tool in many ways, but in particular for people’s mental wellbeing,” Dr Baitz said.

“The Gallery is proud to be hosting this exhibition once again as every year we have new community members entering with hidden talents and stories to share.

“This one is purely about art, participation and community well-being and we hope the community will come and experience it, not only during Mental Health Week but beyond.”

The exhibition opens on Saturday, 10 October and runs until 2 November 2020.

In celebration of its opening, an artist talk by exhibition coordinator and former support worker Kerry Starnes will be held at 2pm at the Gallery on Saturday.

The free artist talk is open to all ages. BRAG is open daily from 10am to 4pm and entry is free.