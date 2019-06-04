Bunbury's Hosting A Wrestling Championship For Charity!

Who's ready for the EPW Bunbury Charity Bash?

Well, next Saturday, June 15th, some epic professional wrestling will be fighting its way into Bunbury to help raise money for the Give Me 5 For Kids charity.

Our gracious hosts will be the South West Italian Club and they are more than keen to host you and the family for the entire unique experience!

Spectators will get to watch talented wrestlers, the Street Gang Hooligans Alex Kingston and Logan Grey, take on The Untouchables Damian Slater and Marcius Pitt, as they battle it out for a good cause!

This sounds like the perfect way for you to do your part for the community, so tell the fam and jump online for tickets!