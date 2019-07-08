Bunbury's Hosting The World Premiere Of The Naked Wanderer!

Bunbury is getting ready to host their very own red carpet event next month!

As part of the CinefestOZ film festival, Bunbury will play host to the world premiere of The Naked Wanderer, a heart-warming film about a mans long, naked road to redemption, filmed primarily in the South West!

On Friday, August 30th, the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre will be putting on live music, drinks, canapés and will be rolling out the red carpet for spectators and a star-studded troupe of talented actors.

The movie will be premiering at Grand Cinemas after a detailed introduction from both the stars and the film makers.

The storyline is bound to warm your heart with the main character Jake, taking part in a naked trek along the WA coastline in a desperate attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend. The playful film was directed by Vue Group's Alan Lindsay and written by creative genius, Callan Durlik.

The film will feature Packed to the Rafters star, Angus McLaren, The Society star Natasha Liu Bordizzo and a special guest appearance from the hilarious John Cleese.

But that's just day one, the following day there will be a 'In Conversations' lunch at the Basalt Restaurant, where guests will be taken behind the scenes by film makers and stars over a delicious lunch.

Tickets are cheap as chips at $85.00 per person, so jump online and book your spot before they run out!