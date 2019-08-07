Bunbury To Host NBL Champions Pre Season Clash

Bunbury is set to host 9-time NBL champions, Perth Wildcats against Adelaide 36ers at the South West Sports Centre on Friday the 6th of September.

The clash is part of the Wildcats' pre-season schedule to prepare for their opening game of the new season against Melbourne United.

With international players Bryce Cotton and Terrico White returning for the 2019/20 NBL season, the defending champions will be looking for an early win to start their title defence.

All the action starts at 6:30 pm.

The Wildcats are also set to host two community clinics on the Saturday following the anticipated clash as part of their visit to the region.

Tickets for the match-up start from $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

So if you don't want to miss all the action click here for tickets to the game and sign up here for your chance to be trained by your basketballing heroes.