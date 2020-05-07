Domino’s Australia have conducted a survey to find the nation’s biggest pizza eaters!

Turns out the people of Bundaberg have been enjoying their pizza and movie nights well above the average during the Covid-19 crisis.

Details in the JB & Jules Catch Up here:

Don’t get us wrong, this is not a negative article, it is one of celebration!

In Queensland, Bundy took the silver medal in most orders over the last few months.

If that doesn’t sit you back in your pizza eating spot, this will. We claimed fifth spot in the entire nation.

This has allowed the expansion of local pizza franchises bringing in some 25 new jobs during this trying time.

What better way to keep the whole family than a pizza? Not that you need telling.. time for another contact free delivery.