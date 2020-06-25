Bundaberg Rum to Fund Hospo Boost

Bundy Rum isn't just a name we connect with the iconic drink.

Nope, the Aussie rum brand has been with us every step of the way throughout COVID-19.

Fresh off supplying much needed hand sani supplies as a by-product of their famous brewery, Bundy Rum are now turning their attention to the hospitality industry.

Bundaberg Rum has launched 'Raising The Bar': a $11.5 million fund to revive pubs, clubs and bars around the country doing it tough during the pandemic.

Oh, but it's just for Queenslanders, right? Wrong! It's more accessible than you might think.

Bundaberg Rum Marketing Experience Manager Duncan Littler explains to Triple M's JB & Jules how it works:

Applications are open, so what are you waiting for? Register your business now and we might just get back to looking at our loved ones over a frothy instead of a frozen Zoom screen sooner.