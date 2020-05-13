Bundy Brings Virtual Morning Tea to Raise Funds for Cancer

Well Bundy, are you ready to tuck into some morning tea for a good cause?

This Friday 15 May 2020 we're getting baking (or buying some delicious goodies from our locals) and bringing the morning tea to raise much needed funds for the Cancer Council Australia.

Honouring the national initiative, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, JB & Jules encouraged locals to whip out their favourite plate for the day. But in keeping socially distanced from one another, we're doing it from the comfort of our homes.

Locals got firey over what dish topped could be ranked the best morning tea possible.

Take a listen:

Want to help Bundy right from your living room while tucking into some goodness? Head to the Bundy fundraiser page here. BYO PJs!