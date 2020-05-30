Bundy Family Distraught After Thief Steals Memento

Widow Sonya Venz has been left distraught after discovering her mailbox with a special importance has been stolen.

The Mum of 6 is on a hunt to track down the low life who pinched the last remains of her late husband's presence, a handmade Shaun the Sheep letter box, after he passed away from cancer.

Speaking to JB & Jules, Sonya shared her story:

If you have any information to share with Sonya and her family, please contact your local police force immediately.