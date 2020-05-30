Bundy Family Distraught After Thief Steals Memento

What low lives would do this?

Article heading image for Bundy Family Distraught After Thief Steals Memento

Widow Sonya Venz has been left distraught after discovering her mailbox with a special importance has been stolen.

The Mum of 6 is on a hunt to track down the low life who pinched the last remains of her late husband's presence, a handmade Shaun the Sheep letter box, after he passed away from cancer.

Speaking to JB & Jules, Sonya shared her story:

If you have any information to share with Sonya and her family, please contact your local police force immediately.

30 May 2020

