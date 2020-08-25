Bundy Mum Helps Mothers Regain Independence & Fitness

After having kids, it can be hard for Mums to juggle time for themselves in between school pick ups, housework and even managing a career.

A Mum that knows this all too well - and how to ensure Mums don't neglect their physical and mental well-being - is Bargara local Nicole Hay.

Creating The Mummy Haven, she joins JB & Jules for Breakfast to talk how she began the business from a passion close to her heart and helping Bundy Mums reclaim their identity beyond providing for their families.

To find out more about Nicole's programs, visit her Facebook page.