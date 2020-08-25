Bundy Mum Helps Mothers Regain Independence & Fitness

Empowering Mums through food & mindset

Article heading image for Bundy Mum Helps Mothers Regain Independence & Fitness

After having kids, it can be hard for Mums to juggle time for themselves in between school pick ups, housework and even managing a career.

A Mum that knows this all too well - and how to ensure Mums don't neglect their physical and mental well-being - is Bargara local Nicole Hay.

Creating The Mummy Haven, she joins JB & Jules for Breakfast to talk how she began the business from a passion close to her heart and helping Bundy Mums reclaim their identity beyond providing for their families.

To find out more about Nicole's programs, visit her Facebook  page.

25 August 2020

bundy
mums
fitness
wellbeing
Listen Live!
bundy
mums
fitness
wellbeing
bundy
mums
fitness
wellbeing
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs