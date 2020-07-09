Bundy Retiree Back to Work Inspiring Others

He's getting Aussies back on track

Hans Jakobi is a Bundy local that's come out of retirement for a damn good reason - to help others.

The granddad is on a mission to spread positivity and help fellow Aussies bounce back to their spritely pre-coronavirus selves.

Passionate about mental health after going through his own struggles, Hans is set to hit the road for 3 months, caravaning around and documenting the uplifting stories of Australians, with a bit of business advice on the side.

He joined JB & Jules to talk about his trip:

