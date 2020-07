Bundaberg local Owen Taylor is just 9 years old and he's putting us all to shame.

While some kids at his age might spend their free time playing with cars or on gadgets, Owen's developed a very admirable habit.

He has been collecting cans and bottles to recycle in the Bundy region for 2 years.

JB & Jules learn how the habit began and his plans for the collection:

You can donate to Owen's collection at his Facebook page.