Bunker Gone, Salary Cap Slashed & Magic Round Once A Month? | Here's What The NRL Could Look Like In 2021
The Bunker gone?
The Million Dollar player to be no more?
And Magic Round once a month?
Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG on Thursday night to look into the future and see exactly what the NRL could look like in 2021.
