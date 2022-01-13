Bunnings Drive & Collect Customers Exposed To Cyber Attack

Bunnings Warehouse customers who use the drive and collect system may have had their personal data compromised.

The US-based third-party booking platform Flexibooker, apologised this week after 3.7 million users, including Australian shoppers were exposed during a cyber security breach.

On Wednesday Bunnings issue a warning to customers that the breach had occurred back in December.

“We wanted to let you know that we have recently been made aware of a data security breach experienced by our third-party booking provider FlexBooker,” the notification email stated.

“Bunnings takes the security of our customers’ and team members’ personal information very seriously and will carry out a thorough investigation into this incident.”

To the relief of many, FlexBooker's drive and collect system does not retain any sensitive information, including credit card details, passwords, or mobile numbers.

Bunnings wrote that they are "currently working with Flexbooker to further understand how the breach occurred in their systems and the extent of the impact, and we’re reaching out directly to any customers whose name or email address may have been accessed."

A report has been made to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) - the national independent regulator for privacy and freedom of information.

